Johannesburg - The ANC has taken aim at the DA over its decision to boycott the planned extraordinary council meeting in Johannesburg where a new speaker will be elected on Wednesday.
This comes as the ANC tries to complete its total takeover of the city from the DA after dislodging it last week.
The DA maintains that its councillor Vasco da Gama remained the legitimate speaker as a motion to remove him was denied last week despite the motion for his removal being supported by majority of councillors present.
The DA said the Wednesday council meeting, which has been called by city manager Lukhwareni, was illegal as only Da Gama had authority to convene the meeting.
The ANC caucus chief whip Solomon Mogase has however slammed the official opposition as being cowards by choosing not to attend the council sitting.