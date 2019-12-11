DA showing voters 'middle finger' over Joburg council meeting boycott - ANC









File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - The ANC has taken aim at the DA over its decision to boycott the planned extraordinary council meeting in Johannesburg where a new speaker will be elected on Wednesday. This comes as the ANC tries to complete its total takeover of the city from the DA after dislodging it last week. The DA maintains that its councillor Vasco da Gama remained the legitimate speaker as a motion to remove him was denied last week despite the motion for his removal being supported by majority of councillors present. The DA said the Wednesday council meeting, which has been called by city manager Lukhwareni, was illegal as only Da Gama had authority to convene the meeting. The ANC caucus chief whip Solomon Mogase has however slammed the official opposition as being cowards by choosing not to attend the council sitting.

“The DA is literally showing a middle finger to those who voted for it into council. Those voters must be regretting now,” Mogase said.

Mogase urged the DA to accept that Da Gama was ousted and that the party had to participate and contest for the powerful position afresh if it wanted to keep it.

“The DA should, just like they did with the election of the executive mayor, nominate their own candidate and let there be a contestation. Contestation is healthy for our democracy,” he said.

The ANC indicated that it would be fielding former MMC for health and social development Nonceba Molwele to replace Da Gama.

As ANC councillors were trickling into the council chambers between 11am and 12pm, there were still no sign of DA and EFF councillors.

Political Bureau