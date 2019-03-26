Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A Joburg learner has been kicked out of school because of alleged misconduct by her father, who has also been fired as chairperson of the school governing body. Sizwe Mahlambi, father of the girl, 12, who is in Grade 8, has been accused of sharing a list of job vacancies from government and private schools with his daughter’s class teacher at St Jeff College in Faraday.

It is also alleged that he approached several teachers at the school and asked if they were happy with their salaries.

As a result, the father said the school’s owner, Jeffery Chikanda, deregistered the girl from the school.

Chikanda told The Star the father had approached the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) and his matter was “with the MEC (for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi)”.

In a letter dated February 21, Chikanda wrote to the girl’s father: “We regret to inform you that our relationship with you has been shattered to a degree of no return, your enrolment contract has been terminated and your child deregistered.”

The father said he removed his daughter from the school on February 15 as she was being victimised.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona did not comment by the time of publication.

The Star