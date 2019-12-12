Cape Town - Heavy rains in the north of the country have increased dam levels in several provinces, while the drought in the Eastern Cape remained of great concern, the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.
"Despite the damage they have caused in some parts of the country, these rains have brought some improvement of dam levels in various provinces. Gauteng leads with a significant increase to 111.3% compared to 88.2% last week," the department said.
"This is within the context that Gauteng dams are significantly smaller than those in the Northern Cape and Free State in terms of volume."
In Northern Cape, dam levels were at 75.3% compared to last week, while Mpumalanga saw a smaller increase from 60.2% to 55.7%.
Dam levels in the North West increased from 54.8% to 53.9% last week.
"Despite the improvement in some provinces due to the recent rainfalls, Eastern Cape continues to experience dry weather conditions due to lack of rain. The dam levels in the region have decreased from 47.6 percent to 47.2 percent this week," the department said.