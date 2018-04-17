Johannesburg - Attorneys for SA soccer boss Danny Jordaan on Wednesday again denied repeated allegations of rape made against him by singer Jennifer Ferguson, labelling her motives as "deeply suspect".

In a statement, Mohlala Attorneys said that it had been unable to track down the case docket after Ferguson, a former African National Congress (ANC) MP, laid a charge of rape against Jordaan at Johannesburg's Parkview police station last month.

Ferguson alleged in October last year ago that Jordaan raped her at a Nelson Mandela Bay hotel room 25 years ago. She recently repeated the allegations on radio and television claiming that the SA Football Association boss had spurned an offer to settle the matter outside court.

"It is almost a month since we learnt in a press report that Jennifer Ferguson has laid a complaint against Dr Danny Jordaan about an alleged incident more than 20 years ago," the statement on behalf of Jordaan said on Wednesday.

"Despite numerous attempts to contact authorities including two letters directed to the South African Police Service, we have been unable to determine any information about the whereabouts of the docket. The lack of information is damaging to our client.

"As Dr Jordaan's attorney, we have attempted to engage the SAPS and the investigating officer in this matter and will soon contact the National Prosecuting Authority in an attempt to have the matter dealt with as soon as reasonably possible."

The statement concluded: "We reiterate that Ms Ferguson's allegations are absolutely unfounded and untrue and that her true motives are deeply suspect."

Ferguson, who is also a singer, says the attack happened in a hotel room more than two decades ago.

Jordaan, himself a former ANC MP and former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, has denied that the incident happened and has insisted that he is innocent. Last year, he declined Ferguson's offer of mediation between the two as it ran the risk of the public perceiving ''that there is a cover up away from the glare of public scrutiny".

African News Agency/ANA