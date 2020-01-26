The DA lambasted Parliament's public enterprises committee chairman Khaya Magaxa for rejecting their request to discuss Eskom's ongoing issues. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance on Sunday lambasted Parliament's public enterprises committee chairman Khaya Magaxa for rejecting the DA's request for the committee to return from their holiday early to have an urgent discussion about ongoing issues at Eskom. The request "has fallen on deaf ears, despite the ever-worsening situation at the embattled power utility", DA shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said in a statement.

"In our letter to the chairperson of the portfolio committee we argued that the unfolding situation at Eskom requires the urgent attention of the portfolio committee and requested the chairperson to convene a special and urgent meeting at his earliest convenience."

The DA maintained that it was in the best interest of the country for the dire state of affairs at Eskom to be addressed immediately, "but being on holiday now seems to take priority for the members of this portfolio committee", he said.

"The failure of the committee chair to accede to our request is frankly a dereliction of duty and shows that the ANC does not take oversight seriously."