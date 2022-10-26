DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor could be ousted in motion of no confidence today

Pretoria - The DA has another fierce battle to deal with in Gauteng as its mayor in Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, is set to face a motion of no confidence on Wednesday. If the motion is successful, Ekurhuleni is expected to be led by an ANC-led coalition.

Last month, the ANC, with the help of some of the DA’s former coalition partners in Gauteng, voted the DA’s Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse out of office. The decision was reversed by the South Gauteng High Court, which said the process undertaken to remove Phalatse had been invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional. Phalatse could be removed again as mayor before the end of this week. The ANC said her court victory would be short-lived.

In Ekurhuleni, Campbell could survive the motion if EFF councillors vote with the DA. The EFF voted with the DA-led coalition to allow them to form a government, but the red berets have no formal agreement with the DA and are expected to abstain from the vote. The same reasons which were given for Phalatse’s removal last month, have been advanced again for Campbell’s removal. Coalition parties working with the DA have accused Campbell of neglecting service delivery in the region.

The ANC said Campbell’s failure to address the community of Tembisa has led to the violent protest which led to four people losing their lives, looting and burning of government property which will cost millions to repair. Speaking to IOL last week, DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said that the numbers were not looking good for them, but they had a good relationship with their coalition parties. The motion of no confidence vote against Campbell is expected to take place later on Wednesday.

