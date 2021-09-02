David Mabuza to embark on vaccination drive in the West Rand where less than 8% of locals have been vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza will on Thursday embark on a vaccination drive with members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines in the West Rand, in Gauteng, the Presidency said. The Presidency said the vaccination drive in Mogale City was aimed at Mabuza getting a chance to assess Gauteng’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme.

This comes as Gauteng – despite having vaccinated 3.2 million residents – was identified by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines (IMC) as one of the provinces that were “falling short of their set targets to reach population immunity”. The IMC was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an effort to provide political oversight on the vaccination programme including vaccine acquisition, distribution and roll-out. “The IMC then resolved to visit the parts of the country experiencing challenges and identify areas of improvement.

“The deputy president will thus visit the West Rand District Municipality as it has been identified as the lowest performing subdistrict, with only 8% of the total population vaccinated,” said the Presidency. Mabuza will be accompanied by members of the IMC, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and West Rand District mayor Dennis Sello Thabe. The delegation will visit the Kagiso Mall, the Kagiso Taxi Rank, Mayibuye Taxi Rank, the Jacanas Farm vaccination pop-up site, Munsieville, the Ramosa Hall – Mohlakeng vaccination site, Kwa Mpandlane Informal Settlement, the Spook Town Taxi Rank pop-up site, Bekkersdal and the Carletonville Taxi Rank vaccination pop-up site.