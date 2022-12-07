Dead make-up artist’s boyfriend ‘surrounded himself with bodyguards’, refused to be examined by pathologist

Durban - Allegations have surfaced that the boyfriend of celebrity make-up artist Maja Janeska has not given police a statement since her death. Janeska, 39, was found dead on December 2 in Bassonia in Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

She had been dating Kyle Phillips, who is the co-director of Adriano Mazzotti's cigarette company Carnilinx. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate. “Upon arrival at the address given, police found a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound on the head. There was a firearm next to her. The woman was certified dead by the paramedics.”

An inquest has been opened. News24 reported it was Phillips who found Janeska’s body. They further reported that Phillips had not given police a statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to News24, from their impeccable sources, they learnt that Phillips had refused to be examined by a State pathologist and instead surrounded himself with bodyguards. They further reported that it was Phillips' gun that Janeska used to kill herself. Masondo told IOL that the investigation into this matter is at a sensitive stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The police cannot comment on it now as that might jeopardise the investigation.” News24 said Phillips' attorney also refused to comment on the matter. Earlier this week, Janeska’s relative told News24 that she had sometimes feared for her life.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Elon Janjties wife, Iva Ristic, have paid heartfelt tributes to Janeska. With regards to news on the suicide, Ristic said: “She was not that kind of person." Phillips helped EFF leader Julius Malema pay his R1 million tax bill to Sars in 2015, according to Sunday Times.