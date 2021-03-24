Decaying carcasses of more than 4 000 chickens that starved to death found at Carletonville farm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg: The SPCA made a grim discovery at a farm in Carletonville where they found decaying carcasses of more than 4 000 chickens. The chickens are believed to have been starved to death. Only 19 chickens were alive but they were dehydrated and starving. The NSPCA said it intended to open a case of animal cruelty against the owners of the farm after tracing them. The grim discovery was made early this month after a whistle-blower alerted the NSPCAs Farm Animal Protection Unit about a farm holding where thousands of chickens that were alleged to have been left without food or water. The NSPCA said it dispatched the SPCA Carletonville and District officers who were shocked to discover the decaying carcasses of more than 4 000 chickens.

“Only 19 chickens were found alive, however, they were dehydrated and starving. The chickens were taken to the local SPCA where they received food, water and the necessary veterinary attention.

“It was evident that the chickens at the farm had succumbed as a result of not being fed or watered as the complainant alleged.

“The chickens and the plot on which they were found is shared between multiple farmers, one of which has stepped forward and taken accountability for this tragedy.

“Carletonville SPCA intends on opening a case of animal cruelty, and are in the process of trying to determine who the remaining farmers are so they can also be held accountable for the suffering of the animals.

“The NSPCA wishes to thank SPCA Carletonville and District for their assistance with this case, and the hard work they put into rescuing and fighting for justice for these sentient beings.”

In 2014, the NSPCA obtained a warrant to inspect animals on Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise’s R4.8 million farm in the North West after receiving a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned for two months.

The NSPCA later claimed that it found that 79 animals had died, 58 of them pigs. The NSPCA said it had managed to save about 30 sheep and goats, 16 chickens and nine geese.

The remaining 85 pigs were cannibalising the rotten carcasses of other pigs.

The NSPCA was also forced to put down more than 224 animals.

The only worker on the farm at the time, Tebogo Moekaedi, and his family said he had been there for two months without pay and with nothing to feed the animals.

AfriForum is prosecuting Modise privately after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute for animal cruelty even though the lobby group said it had presented a strong case against her.

IOL