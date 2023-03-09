Department of Health mulls legal action after four deaths linked to Nehawu’s wildcat strike

The Department of Health is considering what legal route to take after four deaths were linked to the ongoing strike by National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union health-care workers. Speaking during a visit to a Gauteng hospital on Thursday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said a government legal team was considering the options, as the deaths could be directly attributed to the strike.

The minister also expressed frustration at the lack of police visibility at various hospitals, where staff have joined in on the protest. At some hospitals, non-striking staff and patients were prevented from entering the premises. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal striking staffers at Stanger Hospital attacked an ambulance crew from IPSS Medical.

They allegedly tried to remove a young patient from the vehicle and later prevented paramedics from leaving the scene. IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said that, after the crew was able to get the critically ill child into the hospital, local security and KwaDukuza Municipality peace officers intervened and the team was able to leave the facility. She added that one member had been assaulted, but was not seriously injured. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said workers’ demands fall outside the jurisdiction of the provincial government.