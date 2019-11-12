Johannesburg - A senior Department of Justice official arrested last week for fraud by the Hawks has been dismissed, the department confirmed on Tuesday.
Forty-four-year-old Bina Masuku, who worked at the Mpumalanga Master of the High Court, was arrested last week along with her boyfriend Elvis Kgosiemang, 35, for allegedly defrauding claimants out of more than R1.7 million.
Masuku allegedly referred claimants to Kgosiemang, a bogus lawyer, to have their claims processed but instead some never received their claims. Thus far, eight families have been defrauded of millions by the couple.
The duo were nabbed by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit and appeared in court on Monday facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the immigration act.
The Department of Justice in a statement confirmed Masuku had been fired with effect from November 8.