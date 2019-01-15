File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday said it was shocked and disappointed to learn of a break-in at a recently opened state-of-the-art primary school in Tsakane. Menzi Primary school, a R105 million facility with modern classrooms for children in grades R to 7, was opened by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura last week and handed over to the community of Tsakane on the first day of school.

The department in a statement said the break-in occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged that; two patrollers were tied up and locked in one of the strong rooms. The criminals broke the main volt door to access the keys of the entire school. In all the other volts they opened with keys.

"Some of the keys were left, but the school is still checking if there are any other keys missing.

The main areas broken into were the administration block and IT offices where the tablets were charged.

Suspects reportedly made off with 185 pupils' tablets, eight teachers' laptops, two data projectors, three desk top computers, a Plasma TV, petty cash of less than R500 and a digital Video Recorder (DVR) for cameras (hard drive).

The department confirmed that a case had since been opened at the Tsakane Police Station.

The department said it would work with law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Reacting to the news, Lesufi said: “These are educational facilities, aimed at enhancing the quality of education, and life of children in the township. We are extremely disappointed that criminals can disrupt the education of learners in this community.

"However, we challenge members of the community to assist and hunt the robbers by Friday, January 18, 2019, failing which, we will have no choice but withdraw all expensive equipment from the said school."