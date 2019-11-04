Parents were locked out at the Gauteng Department of Education's Tshwane south district, where they had gone on Saturday to demand placement for their children. MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday appealed for composure as the department continued with the pupil placement process. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Monday appealed for composure as the department continued with the pupil placement process. He said 85% of the pupils have been placed and only 15% of pupils still needed to be placed.

“Of the 34 000 pupils that have not been placed, 13 000 are in Grade one, 21 000 are in Grade eight. Of the 34 000 of those who did not receive an SMS, we have released 6 000 and are waiting for them to accept,” he said.

“Parents should be rest assured that the department is obliged to place all pupils, and as such, all pupils will be placed.”

Lesufi said officials at district offices were intimidated and attacked on Sunday, while they were helping "livid" parents.