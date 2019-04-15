Dros rape accused makes an appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. File picture: Pretoria News.

PRETORIA - The department of correctional services (DCS) on Monday said the man accused of raping a young girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September last year is stable in a external hospital, where he will likely be discharged soon. "According to our records, [the suspect] reported at our health care facility in person for medical attention and was examined by DCS health care professionals who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination," said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

"The department can confirm that remand detainee’s health is stable, waiting to be discharged back to our correctional facility."

Nxumalo said DCS had noted with dismay a statement from civil rights movement #NotInMyName alleging that the suspect overdosed on drugs.

"Sadly, DCS was never asked nor engaged by the #NotInMyName on the circumstances which may have led to the man being treated by medical professionals," said Nxumalo.

The suspect's trial has been scheduled from 9 to 20 September at the High Court in Pretoria. He was denied bail and is kept at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility in Pretoria.

In January, the suspect was referred for a 30-day mental evaluation mental evaluation at Weskoppies psychiatric hospital in Pretoria. He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm and intimidation.

The accused allegedly followed the little girl from the Dros restaurant's play area to the toilets where he raped the child. The girl's mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her.

The court had previously heard that the man has mental issues, and has previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.

Police said the white powder they found on the accused was the drug Tik - medically known as methamphetamine -- a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.

** IOL will not name the suspect until he has pleaded to the charges against him.

African News Agency (ANA)