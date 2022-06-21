Desperate search for Soweto’s Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into sewer manhole enters second week

Johannesburg - Over 8 kilometres have been covered, with 13km more to go in the search for Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a sewer manhole in Soweto over a week ago. Magadla, who turned six on Monday, fell into a manhole near his home at Eco Park in Dlamini while playing with friends on Sunday, June 12.

His family went on to celebrate his birthday in memory of him and remain hopeful that he will be found. The search for the boy continues with over 8km covered following the pipeline, and there is at least 13km to be covered before they reach the spill chamber, which is at the end of the pipeline. Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Our search is continuing, and we have two manholes that we are exploring which have blockages, but we will be searching through them using our technology.”

“We will also be deploying our technicians using external supply to ensure that the line is flowing properly, then we will continue the search along the pipeline with the hope that we will be able to locate him before we reach the spill chamber.” The father of the boy, Kholekile Magadla, expressed his hurt last Monday while addressing the media for the first time since his son fell into an open manhole while playing with his friends at Eco Park in Dlamini at the operation centre set up by the Johannesburg emergency medical services. The father went on to say that he was hopeful that his son would be found and it was only a matter of time because he knew that his son was somewhere in the pipeline, and he was assured by Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse that the search would continue until the boy is found.

