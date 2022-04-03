Despite rainy weather, City Power says restoration of electricity in Joburg progressing well

Pretoria – City of Joburg’s power utility, City Power, said on Sunday that work to finalise repairs in the underground tunnel damaged by an inferno in Joburg CBD was progressing well, as planned. “The work is happening in three sites – the tunnel where cables have been laid, and jointing is under way. We are also laying a standby cable to offer alternatives during future outages,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“Another work is happening at Selby Substation, which will be fed by the tunnel cables and feeds most of the outstanding areas that are still off, including Wemmer, Village Deep, Westgate and Selby.” He said all connections with respect to feeders and the new transformer are completed. “Final connections and system testing have also been done. (Teams are) currently busy there with relay tests. Another work is happening at central substation where testing has been completed except for the 6.6Kv cable that was found faulty this morning. It’s identified and jointing is in progress,” said Mangena.

“The team are doing everything in their power to ensure everything is completed today and power is restored. Even though rainy weather threatened to delay the repairs, we are still on track to restore power by today as anticipated.” City Power has once again apologised to all the affected customers. Last week, City Power said some areas in and around the municipality would remain without power until repairs to infrastructure damaged by an underground tunnel fire on Monday was completed.

“City Power teams have been on site from morning to start with the repairs in the underground tunnels damaged by the fire. The work will involve the replacement of about 400m of cable and its associated joints,” Mangena said at the time. IOL