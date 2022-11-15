Did Longwe Twala kill Senzo Meyiwa? Twitter abuzz after bombshell statement revealed in court

Did Longwe Twala kill Senzo Meyiwa?
This is the question dominating discussion on social media after a bombshell statement in the North Gauteng High Court allegedly approved by Tumelo Madlala suggesting Longwe, the son of musician Chicco Twala, killed Senzo Meyiwa and ran off.
The evidence emerged on Monday when the defence counsel for accused number one to four, Timothy Thobane cross examined Madlala – Meyiwa’s friend.
According to Sunday World, in a statement presented to court Madlala said: “I was for the first time to see Longwe Twala, and I did not tell anyone or the Meyiwa family that Senzo was killed by Longwe Twala, because he did not have a firearm with him, instead he ran away.”
So Tumelo, in his statement said Longwe killed Senzo, the Police never followed up on that nor is he on the stand for murder. And y'all still wanna believe in our justice system?— Namhla ♥️ (@Nampree) November 14, 2022
The statement was, according to Madlala, written by a police officer.
He, however, said he did not recall the statement and said the questions pertaining to the statement should be asked to the officer who wrote it.
The police had this statement and yet didn’t arrest Longwe ? Everyone is implicated! The police on the case, the people in the house, even Tumelo for lying under oath and defeating the ends of justice! https://t.co/1GOOqtLrx0— Kaay_LeLaah🌻🌻 (@MissKaaaay) November 15, 2022
According to the Pretoria News, Madlala testified he was inside the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo on the night Meyiwa was shot, but repeatedly refused to indicate any specific times, or stand by the many statements he earlier made to police.
He nonetheless indicated those were his statements, and he was happy with them, hence he signed them.
She tweeted about what was said in this part. Where exactly did Tumelo say Longwe shot Senzo? These people went far ahead of themselves. She was not the only 1. Many journos repeated that lie. If indeed Tumelo said that in any part of hus statements it would have been everywhere pic.twitter.com/fgQ7sR1Grx— Floyd Nkuna (@AmuFloyd) November 15, 2022
Meanwhile, counsel for singer Kelly Khumalo said her client is looking forward to the day she will give evidence in the ongoing murder trial of five men charged for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Wrong suspects are charged while Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo and her evil family are walking free.— Leonard (@Leonard22408623) November 14, 2022
Our judiciary system is kak💩🚮 pic.twitter.com/EcphJE2lwF
Meyiwa, at the time of his death, was involved in a romantic relation with Kelly, and they have a daughter.
On Monday, Kelly again tried to be represented in the trial. However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed her bid to have her legal representative, Magdalene Moonsamy, admitted in court, albeit on a watching brief.
