Did Longwe Twala kill Senzo Meyiwa? Twitter abuzz after bombshell statement revealed in court

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. from left: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntinzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncub, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 31m ago

Did Longwe Twala kill Senzo Meyiwa?

This is the question dominating discussion on social media after a bombshell statement in the North Gauteng High Court allegedly approved by Tumelo Madlala suggesting Longwe, the son of musician Chicco Twala, killed Senzo Meyiwa and ran off.

The evidence emerged on Monday when the defence counsel for accused number one to four, Timothy Thobane cross examined Madlala – Meyiwa’s friend.

According to Sunday World, in a statement presented to court Madlala said: “I was for the first time to see Longwe Twala, and I did not tell anyone or the Meyiwa family that Senzo was killed by Longwe Twala, because he did not have a firearm with him, instead he ran away.”

The statement was, according to Madlala, written by a police officer.

He, however, said he did not recall the statement and said the questions pertaining to the statement should be asked to the officer who wrote it.

According to the Pretoria News, Madlala testified he was inside the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo on the night Meyiwa was shot, but repeatedly refused to indicate any specific times, or stand by the many statements he earlier made to police.

He nonetheless indicated those were his statements, and he was happy with them, hence he signed them.

Meanwhile, counsel for singer Kelly Khumalo said her client is looking forward to the day she will give evidence in the ongoing murder trial of five men charged for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa, at the time of his death, was involved in a romantic relation with Kelly, and they have a daughter.

On Monday, Kelly again tried to be represented in the trial. However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed her bid to have her legal representative, Magdalene Moonsamy, admitted in court, albeit on a watching brief.

IOL

