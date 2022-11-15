Did Longwe Twala kill Senzo Meyiwa? Twitter abuzz after bombshell statement revealed in court

This is the question dominating discussion on social media after a bombshell statement in the North Gauteng High Court allegedly approved by Tumelo Madlala suggesting Longwe, the son of musician Chicco Twala, killed Senzo Meyiwa and ran off.

The evidence emerged on Monday when the defence counsel for accused number one to four, Timothy Thobane cross examined Madlala – Meyiwa’s friend.

According to Sunday World, in a statement presented to court Madlala said: “I was for the first time to see Longwe Twala, and I did not tell anyone or the Meyiwa family that Senzo was killed by Longwe Twala, because he did not have a firearm with him, instead he ran away.”

So Tumelo, in his statement said Longwe killed Senzo, the Police never followed up on that nor is he on the stand for murder. And y'all still wanna believe in our justice system?



Loool nizimbokodo. — Namhla ♥️ (@Nampree) November 14, 2022

The statement was, according to Madlala, written by a police officer.