Diepkloof hostel dwellers allegedly stoning vehicles over electricity protest, police urge motorists to avoid the area

JOHANNESBURG: Gauteng public order police have been deployed at the Diepkloof hostel, where angry members of the community were protesting over a loss of electricity in the area. The police have appealed to motorists to avoid the area, after some cars were reportedly stoned in the area.

Roads affected include the nearby N12 and Chris Hani Road. The Diepkloof community has reportedly not had any power since about 9am on Thursday morning, leading to much frustration and angst for residents. https://twitter.com/pretty_lerato/status/1428335074345377799?s=21

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said public order police were deployed to the area at about 3.30pm, after they received reports of the protests. “There is a protest by Diepkloof hostel dwellers that is under way, it is reported that they are complaining about not having electricity at the hostel,” Masondo told Talk Radio 702. https://twitter.com/mokuam/status/1428361675195834377?s=21

https://twitter.com/bonelo_ndlovu/status/1428360914470805509?s=21 He said police had since deployed public order policing units to monitor the area, and urged motorists to avoid the area around the Diepkloof hostel. He also said rocks, which had reportedly been placed on the road by protesters, had since been removed by SAPS.