Diepsloot serial rapist gets 16 life terms in prison

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said Tebogo Petrus Matjeke's reign of terror was mainly in the Diepsloot area from around February 2013 until November 2014, when he and several accomplices terrorised women in the area

Pretoria - The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday sentenced a serial rapist to 16 life terms in jail plus 150 years.

According to Masondo, Matjeke and his gang attacked their victims in the early hours of the morning and wielded an object resembling a firearm. At some stage, he moved to the North West province where he continued with his crime spree.

Matjeke was eventually arrested in 2019 after police linked him to several cases of rape, kidnapping, pointing of firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, aiding and abetting.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended a junior detective, Sergeant Livhuwani Ramathavhana, who was instrumental in the investigation by collecting evidence, obtaining statements from witnesses and encouraging rape victims to testify in court.