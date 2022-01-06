Digi Mag: Relive 2021 - The Year in Pictures

2021 - The Year in Pictures The Year in Pictures digi mag is a photographic collection of the best images taken by our photojournalists from around the country last year. This magazine features a collection of the big news events that made headlines in South Africa and abroad.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a National Lockdown in South Africa on March 26, 2020 to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While everyone was ordered to stay home, our photojournalists were sent to the frontlines to document the global pandemic. Since then, we have witnessed first-hand the destruction and devastation the pandemic has caused in the lives (and businesses) of so many families in our country, including our own photographic family, who have lost close friends, colleagues and family members.

This magazine is dedicated to one of our team members, Zanele Zulu, who sadly passed away on September 18, 2021. She started her career as a photographer in 2005. Over 16 years, Zanele captured multiple stories through the lens of her camera. She was always humble, always caring, with a ready and warm welcoming smile. Zanele, your light will forever shine in our hearts and you will never be forgotten.

2021 will be remembered in South Africa as one of the most volatile years since the start of our new democracy. The July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng dominated the news events of the year and our teams were there to document the events as they unfolded. We hope that you enjoy this visual journey with us.