Diligent Joburg detective gets Zimbabwean and Mozambican robbers jailed for 15 years

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced 42-year-old Zimbabwean national Patrick Ndlovu and co-accused, 26-year-old Bila Mola to 15 years imprisonment each after they were convicted of house robbery. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Central SAPS said the duo were sentenced on Tuesday for the crime committed in December 2019, and they have been in custody since.

“Both accused robbed a house at Eikenhof on December 22, 2019 at midnight. A 56-year-old male tuck shop owner was sleeping in his shack when he was awoken up by the accused. They stabbed him twice in the upper body with an unknown object,” said Mbele. “They took R2 000 cash before they fled the scene. They left behind red bolt cutter. One of the community members helped the police to apprehend the owner of the bolt cutter and his co-accused on the same day,” he said. Mbele said the “good conviction” was the result of diligent work done by the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mandlenkosi Zulu of the Johannesburg Central trio detectives.

“We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime,” said Mbele. Last month, a 39-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of an unlicensed assault rifle and ammunition at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg CBD. At the time, Mbele said the man was arrested while he was in a taxi.