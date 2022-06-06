Discovery launches a new private firefighting force in Joburg

Johannesburg – A financial services provider has in conjunction with Advanced Emergency Management services launched a private firefighting service.
The service will be available to clients situated in the Johannesburg metropolitan area.
The group revealed that the service will be made available as a value-added benefit to Discovery Insure clients whose vehicles, homes, or businesses may be impacted by fire.
Chief executive of Discovery Insure Anton Ossip said: “Immediate assistance makes all the difference when that accident that you never thought you’d have, actually happens. The new Fire Force offering is a true manifestation of Discovery’s core purpose of enhancing and protecting lives by keeping our clients and communities safe.”
Fires occur every 6 hours in Johannesburg ⚠️ Introducing #DiscoveryInsure’s latest initiative towards enhancing and protecting lives. We are partnering with @Medi_Response @myfirefighters to provide private emergency assistance to clients in the event of a fire #FireForceZA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O0wJfZCChO— @Discovery_SA (@Discovery_SA) June 6, 2022
He highlighted the importance of the partnership with the advanced EMS group as the Fire Force would be there to assist individuals and small businesses with a rapid response firefighting service that would save lives and minimise damage, especially because fires are a real concern in Johannesburg.
The Advanced EMS group is supported by a dynamic range of constituent companies, including Medi Response, Rural Metro and Fire Ops SA.
In addition to Advanced EMS and Fire Operations SA’s existing presence in the market, the Discovery Fire Force project introduces two additional dedicated and fully equipped fire engines to the streets of Johannesburg as well as a number of rapid response support vehicles, the group said.
The added vehicles are a welcome addition to the firefighting resources within the city. The problems that have plagued the City of Joburg's EMS are well documented.
According to City of Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, there are currently only 13 fire trucks in operation throughout the city.
Considering that there are 31 fire stations all over Johannesburg, the situation is less than ideal.
Any additional resources will surely be to the benefit of the residents of Johannesburg.
IOL