Discovery launches a new private firefighting force in Joburg

The service will be available to clients situated in the Johannesburg metropolitan area.

The group revealed that the service will be made available as a value-added benefit to Discovery Insure clients whose vehicles, homes, or businesses may be impacted by fire.

Chief executive of Discovery Insure Anton Ossip said: “Immediate assistance makes all the difference when that accident that you never thought you’d have, actually happens. The new Fire Force offering is a true manifestation of Discovery’s core purpose of enhancing and protecting lives by keeping our clients and communities safe.”

Fires occur every 6 hours in Johannesburg ⚠️ Introducing #DiscoveryInsure’s latest initiative towards enhancing and protecting lives. We are partnering with @Medi_Response @myfirefighters to provide private emergency assistance to clients in the event of a fire #FireForceZA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O0wJfZCChO — @Discovery_SA (@Discovery_SA) June 6, 2022

He highlighted the importance of the partnership with the advanced EMS group as the Fire Force would be there to assist individuals and small businesses with a rapid response firefighting service that would save lives and minimise damage, especially because fires are a real concern in Johannesburg.