’Disturbed’ Lesufi visits Hoërskool Elspark after pupil stabbed during fight

Johannesburg – A “disturbed” Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi was on Tuesday expected to visit Hoërskool Elspark in Germiston where a pupil was stabbed during a school fight. The scene was captured on video. In the video, there is chaos and screaming from girls as schoolboys in uniform are involved in what seems to be three different fights. Also in the video, one boy can be seen busy gesticulating, pointing to the direction of where two boys are fighting. He tries to go there but another pupils holds him off. However, he tears himself off and rushes there.

In the second fight, a boy is seen on the ground surrounded by other boys and is being kicked.

The third fight shows a boy on his knees. A boy then grabs his shirt and throws him to the ground where he lands on his stomach.

Amid the chaos the girls, who are busy shouting in the background, say “a knife”.

Suddenly a knife is seen on the ground and one of the girls asks whose it is. One boy gets closer and wants to touch it but another boy slaps his hand away.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday and spokesperson for the department, Steve Mabona, said it was not yet known what caused the fight.

“This is strongly condemned. Necessary investigation and swift action against all perpetrators is required.

This fight follows another one last week that was also recorded on video showing boys, some in uniform, fighting in groups outside Edenglen High School in Edenvale.

About four of the boys involved in the fight don’t attend Edenglen.

Lesufi visited the school to get to the bottom of the fight and it was revealed the boys were fighting over R25.

