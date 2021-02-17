DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar'
DURBAN - MEDIA personality, DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has been slammed after he claimed that a relative of the woman accusing him of drugging and raping her back in 2011, told him that the woman was a pathological liar.
"He cannot be naive to think that he can publish such malicious allegation(s) about our daughter and still have the privilege of hiding his source," the family said.
Taking to social media earlier this evening, the family said they had taken note of the post regarding the "dangerous claims".
"The family wants to make it absolutely clear that at NO point did ANY family member call DJ Fresh to state such. The family is distressed at these false claims and rejects these with contempt.
“This is a clear example of slander and defamation of character to damage our daughter's reputation, character and integrity. We salute our daughter's courage to stand up for herself and in doing so for the thousands of rape victims and survivors that are afraid to speak up and report rape and sexual assault in this country.
“We will not sit back and allow the launch of a smear campaign and the public character assassination of our daughter in the attempt to hide from the glaring ugly truth," the family said in a statement.
The family has further called on Sikwane to retract his false claims immediately.
Aunt of her’s called me 3 weeks ago stating EXACTLY THIS!!! She wouldn’t speak on the record coz “family” 😒 https://t.co/nYUG0DcsoH— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 16, 2021
They said alternatively, he must publish the name of the relative referred to..."as it is of great interest and importance to us as a family“.
Sikwane and another media personality, Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) were accused of allegedly raping and drugging a woman and three others 10 years ago.
However, yesterday the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed it will not prosecute either accused as there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.
IOL