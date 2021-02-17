DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar'

DURBAN - MEDIA personality, DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has been slammed after he claimed that a relative of the woman accusing him of drugging and raping her back in 2011, told him that the woman was a pathological liar.

"He cannot be naive to think that he can publish such malicious allegation(s) about our daughter and still have the privilege of hiding his source," the family said.

Taking to social media earlier this evening, the family said they had taken note of the post regarding the "dangerous claims".

"The family wants to make it absolutely clear that at NO point did ANY family member call DJ Fresh to state such. The family is distressed at these false claims and rejects these with contempt.

“This is a clear example of slander and defamation of character to damage our daughter's reputation, character and integrity. We salute our daughter's courage to stand up for herself and in doing so for the thousands of rape victims and survivors that are afraid to speak up and report rape and sexual assault in this country.