Dladla brothers sentenced to collective 44 years in jail for Alexandra murder

Pretoria - The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced two brothers to a collective 44 years in jail for murder, two counts of attempted murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday. Joseph Scebi Dladla and Wiseman Vikizitha Dladla were convicted in January for fatally shooting Khumbulani Cyprian Luthuli following a fight in November 2019 in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township between Wiseman and Sandile Bhengu, NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“The following day, the Dladla brothers embarked on a search... to find Bhengu. They came across Luthuli, who was with two other people. They demanded to know where Bhengu was from the three men,” Mjonondwane said. When the men refused to assist the brothers, Joseph Dladla pulled out a gun and fired several shots in their direction, wounding all three. “The other two managed to flee in different directions and survived. Unfortunately, Luthuli succumbed to the gunshot wounds soon after he was admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital,” said Mjonondwane.

She said State advocate Enock Makua argued during trial that the Dladla brothers acted in furtherance of a common purpose in committing these offences and therefore the actions of each should be attributed to both. Makua further submitted that the brothers did not give a good impression to the court, and that their assertion of being in different places at the time of the offence should be rejected. “The two sought to avenge the loss of a fight by Wiseman and went on to arm themselves, which I respectfully submit that proved the motive to kill,” Mjonondwane quoted Makua as telling the court.