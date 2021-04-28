DNA links Gauteng serial rape suspect to nearly 100 cases, some dating back to 2012

POLICE have confirmed that DNA testing has linked a man, in police custody, to at least 100 rape cases, some dating as far back as 2012.

National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the man has already been linked to about 60 cases of rape in the Ekurhuleni Central District in Gauteng.

"Following his arrest, a DNA report has linked the suspect in police custody to these rape cases which were reported as far back as 2012 in various policing precincts including Batho, Crystal Park, Daveyton, Etwatwa and Putfontein police stations," Naidoo said.

He said the man was arrested on March 17 this year, and since his arrest several victims have come forward with additional information to assist the team’s investigations.

He said while the team is still hard at work in analysing the suspect’s modus operandi through the Investigative Psychology Section, the possibility of linking this suspect to additional cases cannot be ruled out at this stage.

"With the inclusion of the analysis of the modus operandi, the suspect could possibly be linked to approximately 40 other cases, thus bringing the total number of cases to nearly 100 cases against this alleged sexual offences perpetrator," Naidoo said.

He said the man is due to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court tomorrow in absentia. Naidoo said the suspect was shot while trying to evade arrest and remains in hospital under police guard.

SAPS National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has commended the relentless efforts of a multidisciplinary task team’s collaboration and co-operation.

The multidisciplinary task team comprising of various components within the SAPS led by the Gauteng family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations detectives (FCS) also included the National Investigative Psychology Section (IPS) and the National Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) biology section, and Victim Identification Centre (VIC). This team was established in April 2018 and also included the assistance of external role players.

Since then the team which was assigned to investigate and apprehend the suspect who was believed to have been responsible for a spate of rape cases in the area, had been hard at work in tracing and tracking down the suspect’s movements.