Do you know this man? Joburg cops ask for help in catching murder suspect

Johannesburg: Joburg police are requesting help in apprehending a man believed to have murdered his victim by hitting him with a golf stick and stabbing him several times in the Joburg CBD.

The suspect, known as France, allegedly left his victim for dead in the street. He is suspected to be in hiding.

France and the victim, Sibongiseni Bhembe, 32, who reportedly knew each other, met at a tavern in the Joburg CBD on August 26 last year.

They argued and were kicked out of the tavern.

Captain Xoli Mbele, of the Johannesburg Police, said the two continued their argument at the corners of De Villiers and Quartz streets.