Do you know this man? Joburg cops ask for help in catching murder suspect
Johannesburg: Joburg police are requesting help in apprehending a man believed to have murdered his victim by hitting him with a golf stick and stabbing him several times in the Joburg CBD.
The suspect, known as France, allegedly left his victim for dead in the street. He is suspected to be in hiding.
France and the victim, Sibongiseni Bhembe, 32, who reportedly knew each other, met at a tavern in the Joburg CBD on August 26 last year.
They argued and were kicked out of the tavern.
Captain Xoli Mbele, of the Johannesburg Police, said the two continued their argument at the corners of De Villiers and Quartz streets.
France then physically attacking Bhembe.
“The suspect assaulted Bhembe with a golf stick and stabbed him several times in the upper body.
“Bhembe was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. He passed away on October 14.
“Police are requesting the assistance of the community to help us with information that may lead to the apprehension of France.
“He has a gold tooth and it is estimated that he is around 30 years.
“Anyone who recognises the person in the photo can contact Sergeant Lindiwe Mbatha, of Johannesburg Central detectives, at 065 975 2583,” Mbele said.
IOL