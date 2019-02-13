Staff members of the Matlosana SPCA are traumatised and completely devastated after two of their office dogs were poisoned on Monday. File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Klerksdorp - Staff members of the Matlosana SPCA are traumatised and completely devastated after two of their office dogs were poisoned on Monday when burglars broke in at its Klerksdorp, North West, property and stole the rims and tyres from its vehicles. The Matlosana SPCA said it has been targeted twice by burglars in the past two weeks, with Monday night being the most recent incident.

The SPCA says it takes in over 250 animals in any given month has been put under a lot of pressure, with personnel and financial resources at a low.

"The dedicated but small staff compliment who handle all the animals that come into the SPCA, which includes the trainee inspector that undertakes all the pro-active and cruelty investigations in a large area, a long history of unstable management committees and the general lack of support from the public – it is commendable that this SPCA has managed to keep its doors open," the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said in a statement.

The NSPCA has appealed to the public to support the Matlosana SPCA.

"The work that the SPCA does in their town is invaluable and incredibly important. Without the Matlosana SPCA, a huge and devastating void is created where it’s the animals that will suffer.

"The sheer volume of animals that are taken in by the Matlosana SPCA is enough to see that this SPCA is so desperately needed in this area,” Meg Wilson of the National Council of SPCAs said.

