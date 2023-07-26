‘Don’t be hurt by the K-word’- Crawford teacher dismissed over racist remarks

An 82-year-old Crawford teacher who told pupils during a lesson that they must not be hurt when the ‘K-word’ is used on them because they were not affected by apartheid, has been dismissed. The MEC of the Gauteng Education Department, Matome Chiloane said he supported the dismissal of a Grade 8 substitute teacher at Crawford International Pretoria College.

In a statement, the department said that the woman teacher was recorded during a lesson, adding that the video has since gone viral. The department said that they visited the school on Wednesday. “Reports state that the incident occurred on Monday (July 24) during an English class,” said department spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

“The video footage taken by learners in class showed the educator writing racist remarks on a whiteboard,” he said. According to Mabona, the educator was teaching provocative language and allegedly told learners that they must not be hurt when the ‘K-word’ is used on them because they were not affected by apartheid. “Her actions are vehemently unacceptable and have undeniable racist undertones which will not be tolerated in any aspect of our education sector,” said Mabona.

The department said the teacher will also be reported to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for necessary investigation and de-registration so that she is no longer allowed to teach our children. “It is encouraging that the school has begun providing counselling to the learners affected by this incident,” he said. Mabona said the school also undertook to review their recruitment measures to avoid enlisting candidates who may potentially threaten the delivery of quality education and learning.