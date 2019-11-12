File photo: Pexels

Johannesburg - The Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday set aside representations brought forward by a 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual harassment on the decision to prosecute him. 

The accused wanted the decision to prosecute him to be reviewed. 

It was unclear on what basis the suspect wanted the decision to be reviewed. 

The former coach faces allegations of sexual harassment after a 17-year-old pupil from the school reported him earlier this year. 

Three other complainants have since come forward. 

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school in March after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of financial mismanagement and sexual harassment. 

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018. 

The matter was postponed to 4 February.

African News Agency (ANA)