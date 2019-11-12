File photo: Pexels

Johannesburg - The Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday set aside representations brought forward by a 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual harassment on the decision to prosecute him. The accused wanted the decision to prosecute him to be reviewed.

It was unclear on what basis the suspect wanted the decision to be reviewed.

The former coach faces allegations of sexual harassment after a 17-year-old pupil from the school reported him earlier this year.

Three other complainants have since come forward.