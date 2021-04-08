Dr Tumi thanks fans for support, reveals he won’t comment on R1.5m fraud allegations

DURBAN - GOSPEL singer and fraud accused Dr Tumisang Victor Makweya, popularly known as Dr Tumi, has thanked his fans for their support following his arrest earlier this week.

"Good day fam. Hope you all are well. We also are good. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day (sic)," he wrote in a post on his social media pages.

Makweya added that he would not be commenting on current media reports, as per legal advice, as the matter is before the court.

Makweya and his wife, Kgaogelo Sara Makweya, were released on bail following allegations of fraud to the tune of R1.5million. The pair are accused of submitting altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for approval of funds on projects in 2018. The Makweyas were reportedly listed as committee members of the non-profit organisation.

According to the Hawks, the couple appeared in court alongside their co-accused: Chistopher Tshivule, 46, and Thomas Ndadza and were released on bail.