Uber confirmed it had removed a driver's access to its app following his arrest in connection with an alleged robbery incident at Edenvale High School. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Uber on Monday confirmed it had removed a driver's access to its app following his arrest in connection with an alleged robbery incident at Edenvale High School that left two people dead last week. On Sunday, Gauteng police confirmed that an Uber driver had been arrested after he was found with money believed to have been stolen during a robbery at the school.

The robbery led to a shootout with police and resulted in the death of two suspects, with a third man sustaining injuries and being hospitalised.

The driver had previously claimed to have been hijacked by the suspects.

Thus far, six suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrates' court on Monday.

Uber on Monday confirmed it had taken action against the driver following his arrest.

“We are aware that an Uber driver-partner is currently in police custody for a pending investigation. As soon as we were made aware of this, Uber’s Law Enforcement Response Team reached out to local law enforcement to assist with their investigation.

"In these cases we remove an individual’s access to the app, we are investigating the matter and will continue to assist law enforcement in any way we can.” an Uber spokesperson said.

The e-hailing service also explained it has a dedicated Incident Response Team and former law enforcement professionals focused on attending to serious incidents and working with police on these matters.

Uber also added that it had a stringent screening process potential drivers were subjected to before they were allowed access to the app.

"Uber's verification of drivers goes far beyond any legal requirement in South Africa and is industry leading," the e-hailing service said.