Driver implicated in Andre Piehl fatal crash expected to appear in court

Durban - The driver of a white Porsche SUV that crashed into Famous Brands executive Andre Piehl last week, is expected to appear in court on Monday. The NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the accused would appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

"This after the matter was not placed on the roll when it was brought to the prosecution on Monday, January 31, 2022 due to outstanding investigations," she said. Mjonondwane said the NPA worked with police and Harrington Johnson Wands Attorneys, the families' appointed watching brief, as well as the members of the public in ensuring that the matter passed the evidential test to meet the requirement of prospects of a successful prosecution. "We extend our gratitude to all members of the public that co-operated with the ongoing investigation. The NPA will continue to guide and monitor the police investigation process until its conclusion so as to present a formidable case," she said.

IOL previously reported that Piehl, a well-known triathlete, died after the vehicle crashed into him and a friend while they were out cycling on the R512 in Lanseria. Netcare 911 said when medics arrived on scene they found that one of the cyclists, an adult male, had sustained severe deformity after being dragged approximately 400 metres under the car. Piehl’s training partner, Je’an Du Preez was critically injured and had to be airlifted to hospital for urgent care.