The alleged Dros rapist covers himself with a hoodie in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Pretoria - The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, is fit to stand trial, evaluations done at the Weskoppies psychiatric hospital in Pretoria have found. Results of the evaluation were presented to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The matter was postponed to March 5, and the accused will remain in custody.

He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm and intimidation.

He allegedly followed the little girl from the restaurant's play area to the toilets where he raped her. The girl's mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her child.

The court has heard that the suspect has mental issues, and has previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.

