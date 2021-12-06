Drug lab found in Soweto, one arrested
Rustenburg - A suspect was arrested after police discovered a drug laboratory in Soweto on Monday, Gauteng police said.
Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police officers attached to the Soweto Crime Intelligence Unit were following up on information regarding a house that was used as clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory when they arrived at the suspected premises in Naledi.
"Inside the premises there were two shacks, and in one of the shacks police found equipment suspected to be used for manufacturing mandrax tablets. There was an industrial machine as well as buckets containing ingredients used in the manufacturing process.
"The street value of the finished product is yet to be determined. Police arrested one suspect as investigation is continuing," he said.
Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, praised the crime intelligence team for the good work.
"The fight against the scourge of drugs and substance abuse remains a priority for the police in Gauteng. I appreciate the good work done by the police to discover and close down the place that is manufacturing drugs in Soweto. We believe that there are more people involved in this drug lab and we will ensure that they are also hunted down and brought to book," he said.
In the Northern Cape police said they have seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than R2 million in Upington.
"The Northern Cape Crime intelligence unit in Upington in conjunction with Upington Border Police intercepted a courier bakkie loaded with compressed dagga weighing 30,200 kg, crystal meth weighing 6,35 kg, 10 bundles of plants in Paballelo location in Upington on Friday, 03 December 2021, at approximately 14:00," spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.
