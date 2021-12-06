Drug lab found in Soweto, one arrested

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police officers attached to the Soweto Crime Intelligence Unit were following up on information regarding a house that was used as clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory when they arrived at the suspected premises in Naledi.

Rustenburg - A suspect was arrested after police discovered a drug laboratory in Soweto on Monday, Gauteng police said.

"Inside the premises there were two shacks, and in one of the shacks police found equipment suspected to be used for manufacturing mandrax tablets. There was an industrial machine as well as buckets containing ingredients used in the manufacturing process.

"The street value of the finished product is yet to be determined. Police arrested one suspect as investigation is continuing," he said.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, praised the crime intelligence team for the good work.