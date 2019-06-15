File picture: Mujahid Safodien/AP

Johannesburg - Customs officials this week intercepted drugs with a combined value of approximately R12 million in three separate incidents at the Oliver Tambo International Airport. On Wednesday, the officials intercepted a male passenger attempting to smuggle just over 3kg heroin, with an estimated value of R9.2m out of the country. The passenger was stopped and interviewed by Customs officials as he was boarding a flight to Europe.

He was asked to accompany them to a designated area where he was asked to unlock his bags, which had been checked in and retrieved. In the Customs search area his bags were scanned and searched meticulously. The customs team found hidden objects in false compartments of the bags, which tested positive for heroin. He was arrested by police.

In another incident, Customs officials placed a detention on cargo which arrived in Joburg from Lagos on June 13, following on information received from the Crime Intelligence unit of the SAPS.

Four packages were collected containing 4 kg of ephedrine (crystal meth) with a street value of R2.2m. The packages were handed over to members of SAPS’ Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

A parcel of ephedrine valued at R630 000 was also found in a Mail Centre at OR Tambo. The parcel, weighing 2.8kg, will be handed over to the police for further investigation as well.

