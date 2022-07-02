‘Drunk’ driver kills Gauteng traffic warden

It is alleged that the 37-year-old Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer was run over by a drunk driver in a beige Renault Sandero.

Durban - A driver has been arrested for killing a traffic warden in Gauteng.

"The female traffic warden was with other JMPD colleagues busy attending two accident scenes along the N12 between Golden Highway and K43 when the driver in the Sandero failed to stop and knocked the warden," said spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said officers on the scene chased after the driver and apprehended him.

The driver tested 0.69mg on a breathalyser, which is nearly three times above the legal limit of 0.24mg.