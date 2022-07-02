‘Drunk’ driver kills Gauteng traffic warden

Durban - A driver has been arrested for killing a traffic warden in Gauteng.
It is alleged that the 37-year-old Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer was run over by a drunk driver in a beige Renault Sandero.
"The female traffic warden was with other JMPD colleagues busy attending two accident scenes along the N12 between Golden Highway and K43 when the driver in the Sandero failed to stop and knocked the warden," said spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
He said officers on the scene chased after the driver and apprehended him.
The driver tested 0.69mg on a breathalyser, which is nearly three times above the legal limit of 0.24mg.
WATCH: Unemployed brothers earn a living and a meal by controlling traffic during daily load shedding
JMPD officers praised for netting 10 suspects wanted for serious crimes
LOOK: Gauteng police bust marijuana dealer with pimped out lab
Soweto shutdown: Entrepreneurs feel the pinch
Soweto shutdown: JMPD warns against lawlessness as residents march to Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office
Minnaar said the driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing to stop at an accident scene at the Eldorado Park police station
Councillor David Tembe, the MMC for safety in Johannesburg, strongly condemned the behaviour of the driver.
"No officer or traffic warden should ever be injured or killed when on or off duty. The drunken driver will have to face the full might of the law," Tembe said.
IOL