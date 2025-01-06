'Drunk' Eldorado Park sergeant in court for brutal murder of his girlfriend Chesnay Keppler

A police officer based at the Eldorado Park police station is set to appear before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, charged with the brutal murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chesnay Patricial Keppler. Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the 42-year-old sergeant allegedly shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend in December. The officer allegedly killed his girlfriend in the early hours of December 26, 2024, following a domestic dispute.

IOL reported at the time that Keppler, who was a member of the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, colloquially known as amaPanyaza, worked with the officer at Eldorado Park police station. Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said the sergeant has been discharged from hospital and is detained at Moroka SAPS. “The officer allegedly fired several shots at his 22-year-old girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park, following a domestic dispute. After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene,” she said.

As he was about to be arrested during the day, the disgraced police sergeant allegedly shot and injured himself. Suping previously stated that Ipid has reconstructed the crime scene, and the officer would face a murder charge. The station commander at Eldorado Park, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke said the shooting happened around 3pm.

"It's alleged that at about 3pm, the officer went to number 4 Smarag Street Eldorado Park to visit his crime prevention warden girlfriend. "She was off duty at the time of the incident. The officer was in the company of another constable, and he was under the influence of alcohol," said Maluleke. It is alleged the officer was travelling in a State vehicle and he forced the deceased into the car with her other two friends.

"It is alleged that he assaulted the deceased and her friends, but they overpowered him, and they ran into the house and locked themselves inside. One of the friends took video footage of what was happening during the fight," said Maluleke. The officer went back to the car, fetched his State firearm and went back into the yard. It is said the sergeant stood by the kitchen window and allegedly shot his girlfriend through the window.

"He fired multiple times through the window. Afterward, he left the scene with the State vehicle. The victim was taken to Baragwanath Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival." According to Maluleke, the murder suspect had been abusive towards his girlfriend. [email protected]