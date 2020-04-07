Duduza Clinic to be re-opened following Covid-19 health scare

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says the Duduza Clinic, which was shut down following a Covid-19 case, will be re-opened on Wednesday, April 8. The clinic was shut down by the city last week after a staff nurse tested positive for the coronavirus. The nurse was placed under self-quarantine immediately after the confirmed testing. Masina's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the re-opening of the clinic follows the implementation of a range of measures which include sanitising the building and testing staff members. The city had sent in two mobile clinics to help substitute the clinical services offered by the closed clinic. The building was deep cleaned and sanitised and 55 staff members were tested for Covid-19. Of the 55, 45 tests came back negative and the city is still awaiting the return of 10 of remaining test results. "The staff that have not received their tests results yet will remain in self-isolation until we receive confirmation of their results. Mass testing for Covid-19 took place on 3 April 2020 at the Duduza Customer Care Centre where the two Mobile Clinics are currently stationed," said the city.

“We would like to thank the community of Duduza for playing their part during the closure of the Duduza Clinic. Let us all continue to stay indoors and observe the 21- day national lockdown as declared by President Ramaphosa. We have passed the halfway mark of the nation-wide lockdown and the decisions we make over the next 10 days will define the country’s victory over this devastating pandemic. We dare not fail ourselves.” Masina said.

The nurse who tested positive remains under self-quarantine and is being monitored by health officials, the city said.

The nurse had contracted the virus after she attended a church conference in Bloemfontein in the Free State. Five foreign nationals who had attended the service later tested positive for the virus. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had said most of the cases in the Free State had been linked to the church conference. Over a thousand contacts had been traced linked to the event, the health department said last week.

Other high profile individuals who had attended the event and later tested positive include; ACDP leader and MP Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and fellow MP Swart.

The total death total in the country linked to the coronavirus stood at 12 with 1686 confirmed cases as of Monday night.

IOL

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.