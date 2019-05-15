Duduzane Zuma faces a charge of culpable homicide. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The trial of Duduzane Zuma, who faces a charge of culpable homicide, is expected to continue in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The charge relates to a 2014 accident that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg.

In March, the court rejected Zuma's application to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said the evidence presented against Zuma was strong enough to hold up in court.

Advocate Mike Hellens, the senior counsel representing former president Jacob Zuma's son, had argued before the court on Wednesday that the state had failed to prove its case could lead to a guilty verdict.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was "satisfied with the court's decision that found that Zuma has a case to answer".

Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide after a 2014 car accident that resulted in the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba. His Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg.

The court dropped one of the charges after it was found that Mashaba had a pre-existing medical condition.

Zuma was supported in the court's public gallery by members of the Black First Land First political party and his twin sister Duduzile. His father was not present.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving. The matter was postponed to May 15.

African News Agency/ANA