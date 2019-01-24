Duduzane Zuma outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Picture: ANA

Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, on Thursday briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to face charges of culpable homicide, where the matter was postponed. The charges relate to a 2014 accident that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. Dube died instantly after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on M1 in Johannesburg.

Duduzane Zuma was also expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption later on Thursday.

Duduzane is set to temporarily get off the hook from the corruption allegations after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) took the decision to put the matter in abeyance.

The charges relate to an alleged attempt by the Guptas to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

A letter from the NPA to Zuma’s lawyers - seen by Independent Media - has indicated that the prosecuting authority was planning to provisionally withdraw the charges to make way for Jonas’s testimony, which has yet to be concluded at the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture.

African News Agency (ANA)