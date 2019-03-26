The trial of Duduzane Zuma, who faces two charges of culpable homicide, is expected to start in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The trial of Duduzane Zuma, who faces two charges of culpable homicide, is expected to start in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The charges relate to a 2014 accident that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg.

Another woman, who was also in the taxi at the time, died weeks later in hospital, even though her death was later ruled as the result of natural causes.

In his defence, Zuma has previously maintained that he was not negligent as his car had lost control as it had driven into a puddle that resulted in it swerving and hitting the taxi.

An inquest ruled on by Magistrate Lalitha Chetty found that Zuma was negligent and that his actions led to the death of Dube.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at the time declined to prosecute Zuma in 2015, claiming there were low chances of the case succeeding in court.

Last year, the case re-emerged after former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel and AfriForum threatened to privately prosecute Zuma.

The group said Dube’s family never received justice. The family was present at the media briefing held by AfriForum to announce the intention to privately prosecute Zuma.