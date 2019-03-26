A passenger in the taxi hit in an accident involving Duduzane Zuma said Zuma was speeding when his Porsche hit the minibus taxi. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A passenger in the taxi hit in an accident involving Duduzane Zuma told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, that former president Jacob Zuma's son was speeding when his Porsche hit the minibus taxi. The February 2014, accident left two dead and three injured.

Matron Mdakane, 73, said even though she was not the taxi driver she could see that Zuma was speeding.

"I'm not the driver, I cannot say what speed he was travelling on, but I saw that he was speeding," said Mdakane.

She said she saw Zuma's car all over the road and it was spinning, while their taxi was travelling at a normal speed.

Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide after a 2014 car accident that resulted in the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba.

Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg and Mashaba died in hospital. However, the court withdrew one of the charges after it was found that Mashaba had another pre-existing medical condition.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the State told the court that the reason for the withdrawal was because Mashaba's death could not be attributed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Mdakane told the court that after the accident happened, she saw a lady in the taxi hanging out of the window with her eyes wide open and facing the other direction.

"I heard a lady shouting Phumzile please don't do that, I told her she was no more, she must go and close her eyes, she refused. I then closed Phumzile's eyes," said Mdakane.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to the culpable homicide charge and negligent driving.

