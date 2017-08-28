Johannesburg - Two men implicated in the hijacking of actor Dumi Masilela will have to wait another week to hear if they will be granted bail.

Mfundo Nkosi and Bongani Masumbuka appeared briefly on Monday in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court where they stand accused of being in possession of a hijacked Jeep tand an unlicensed firearm.

The State told the court that it was not clear whether the pair could be linked to Masilela’s murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There are three suspects who have been arrested and at this stage, they are linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident,” he said.

The Star