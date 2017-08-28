Mfundo Nkosi and Bongani Masumbuka appeared briefly on Monday in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court where they stand accused of being in possession of a hijacked Jeep tand an unlicensed firearm.
The State told the court that it was not clear whether the pair could be linked to Masilela’s murder.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There are three suspects who have been arrested and at this stage, they are linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident,” he said.
The Star