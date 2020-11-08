Duo nabbed for 'staging' Gauteng cash-in-transit heists

Durban - Two men have been arrested for allegedly staging a cash-in-transit robbery in Northriding last week. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said the 'robberies' took place on Monday and Thursday. Mulami said Aaron Kgotso Matsotso (44) also known as “Terence” allegedly drove off after his crew went into a food outlet at Bellairs shopping centre to collect money. "Later the Hawks members proceeded to a crime scene where the same cash van was found, set alight, in Douglasdale. An undisclosed amount of money was found at the back of the cash van after it was extinguished.

Matsotso was taken in for questioning and he was subsequently charged for cash in-transit robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, perjury, malicious damage to property, possession of explosives, and defeating the ends of justice," Mulamu said.

Malumu added that Matsotso appeared before the Randburg Regional Court and is remanded in custody.

The matter is postponed to 11 November for formal bail application and further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Hawks assisted by Crime Intelligence, the Provincial Specific Crimes, Counter Intelligence, K9, Bomb Disposal and Tactical Response Team kept surveillance on the second suspect who was positively linked to the same incident.

"He was apprehended at his home in Dube, Soweto in the early hours of Thursday.

The joint team managed to seize an undisclosed amount of money, two vehicles, laptops, and Fidelity uniform.

The 40-year-old man is expected to appear before the Randburg Regional Court on Monday facing similar charges with his co-accused," Mulamu said.

Investigations are still continuing.

