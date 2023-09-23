Duo slapped with attempted murder charges after allegedly selling dagga-laced muffins to Gauteng learners

Two men, accused of selling dagga-laced muffins to learners, have been charged with attempted murder. Amukelani Nyulunga (19) and Ofentse Maluleka (21) made their first appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court on Friday. They face nine charges of attempted murder.

The pair allegedly sold these muffins to school children from Pulamandibogo Primary School in Soshanguve Block Y. "It is further alleged that the children started vomiting, experiencing stomach cramps and behaving strangely at school. The school principal then called the ambulance, which took the children to the clinic and transferred them to hospital for further observation. Some of the children are still in hospital," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana. She said the men were arrested the same day and were remanded in custody.

"The matter was postponed to September 29 for addition of charges and a possible formal bail application," Mahanjana said. Gauteng Department of Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, applauded the police for their swiftness in arresting the suspects.