Durban man released on R30k bail over R125m unauthorised debit orders
Share this article:
Pretoria: The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court released a Durban man on R30 000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly performing close to R125 million of unauthorised debit orders while running a call centre.
Police said Jason Foster, 39, was arrested on Sunday at the OR Tambo International Airport after arriving on a flight from England.
Foster is the director of two Durban-based call centre companies, Blue Debit and Talent Base.
“It is alleged that between November 2018 and February 2019, Foster and his co-accused, who was released on bail in November last year, Richard Marsden (51), created a fraudulent bank payment system to collect debit orders for call centres which resulted to unauthorised debit orders to be loaded,’’ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivuwho Mulamu said in a statement.
“Further investigation revealed that an amount of R125m was transferred into different bank accounts, including that of Foster and Marsden.’’
Foster and Marsden are expected back in court on May 27.
Mulamu said police are still on the hunt for outstanding suspects.
IOL