Durban man released on R30k bail over R125m unauthorised debit orders

Pretoria: The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court released a Durban man on R30 000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly performing close to R125 million of unauthorised debit orders while running a call centre. Police said Jason Foster, 39, was arrested on Sunday at the OR Tambo International Airport after arriving on a flight from England.

Foster is the director of two Durban-based call centre companies, Blue Debit and Talent Base. “It is alleged that between November 2018 and February 2019, Foster and his co-accused, who was released on bail in November last year, Richard Marsden (51), created a fraudulent bank payment system to collect debit orders for call centres which resulted to unauthorised debit orders to be loaded,’’ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivuwho Mulamu said in a statement. “Further investigation revealed that an amount of R125m was transferred into different bank accounts, including that of Foster and Marsden.’’