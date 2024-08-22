Dust settles as Lesufi opens talks with Samwu workers leadership

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has said they have reached an agreement with City of Joburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) following a protest on Thursday. This comes after disgruntled workers blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD following a wage dispute with the City's leadership.

“We’ve reached an agreement with the striking municipal workers to reopen all the freeways immediately. We will then meet with their leadership to iron out all outstanding matters. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused,” Lesufi said. Earlier, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said despite the closure of highways, the workers members were not violent, and officers managed to divert traffic. City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with Samwu have blocked the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Screenshot Samwu has been engaged with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the South African local government bargaining council (SALGBC) for at least a month.

In one of the negotiations Samwu rejected an offer from Salga because the union said it was inadequate. Dumisane Magagula, Samwu’s secretary-general, said the current offer from Salga falls far short of addressing the financial pressures our members face due to the rising cost of living. He said Samwu has consistently pushed for a wage increase that accurately reflects the dedication and sacrifices of municipal workers, who provide essential services amid challenging conditions.

"We are resolute in our demand for a substantial wage increase. The current proposal does not acknowledge the true worth of municipal workers and fails to address the financial strain they endure. "Our members deserve a wage that ensures they can support their families and live with dignity," he said.