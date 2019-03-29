Early Breakfast Show host Relebogile Mabotja will be leaving 702 at the end of April to pursue new opportunities, the talk radio announced on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Early Breakfast Show host Relebogile Mabotja will be leaving 702 at the end of April to pursue new opportunities, the talk radio announced on Friday. Thabisile Mbethe, 702 station manager, said: “Relebogile started out as a freelancer in 2012 and then moved on to present Early Breakfast. She became a significant part of the team as the station continued to evolve.”

She started on the overnight show and went on to be on air between 04h00 and 06h00 during weekdays. Her show focused on social dynamics, current affairs and lifestyle issues.

“Her energy and bubbly personality were a delight to our audience and the 702 team. We wish her well in the future,” Thabisile added.

Mabotja said it was an honour to have been a part of the Primedia Broadcasting family.

“Five years ago I was a newbie in radio, asking for a chance. Today, I can confidently say I have grown in leaps and bounds under great guidance and with the space to develop as a broadcaster. I take with me the teachings and experiences unique to my first radio home,” said Mabotja.

“I connected with listeners across the globe and engaged in ways I never dreamed possible. It’s been an incredible journey that I will always cherish and one I am eternally grateful for.”

The station said a new early breakfast host would be announced soon.

African News Agency (ANA)