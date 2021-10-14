Early detection of cancer envisaged in Necsa deal with Koreans

Pretoria – The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical corporation with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), spokesperson Nikelwa Tengimfene said on Thursday. She said the MoU would open doors for the expansion of trade relations for mutual benefit in areas such as nuclear technology, medical isotopes production, fluorine-based chemicals as well as human resource management.

The virtual signing ceremony was led by the Necsa Group chief executive Loyiso Tyabashe as well as KAERI President, Won-Soek Park. South Africa’s Ambassador to Korea, Zenani Dlamini, as well as the Korean Ambassador to South Africa, Chull-joo Park, was present at the ceremony. Tengimfene said the top diplomats play a critical role in ensuring that the agreement between the two companies becomes a success. “This memorandum of understanding has come into effect upon the date of the final signature (Wednesday) and will continue to have effect for five years,” she said.

"The cooperation relating to agreed topics include the exchange of information, visits to facilities and joint research and development on key projects. The agreement will also allow KAERI and Necsa to identify opportunities as they emerge. Collaboration on Zirconium-89 based radio-pharmaceuticals for early detection of cancer is foreseen." Tyabashe, Necsa group chief executive, said the memorandum of understanding between the two entities is a step in the right direction in line with Necsa's vision of becoming a renowned research and nuclear institution in Africa and around the globe. "Nuclear technology is essential to human life, and through this MOU, we are making this a global reality," said Tyabashe.